Saturday Weather At Your Fingertips

EAST TEXAS (KLTV/KTRE) - Good Morning East Texas! Here’s the weather where you live. We are expecting strong to severe thunderstorms to move through East Texas today. Most of Northern East Texas will start to see the see storms organize in the early morning, close to 8 AM and they will move out no later than noon. For our more central and southern counties we are expecting storms to organize close to 11 AM and be clear by mid afternoon. The biggest threats we are monitoring right now are gusty winds up to 35 mph and large hail, 1 inch or larger. We are not expecting very heavy rain fall and the potential for tornadic activity, though it is not zero, is very low. Stay weather aware throughout the day today. Once the stormy weather clears out in the mid to late afternoon temperatures will drop to the low 50s overnight . For Sunday, temperatures will climb into the low 70s with mostly sunny skies. Clouds and rain return on Monday and will stick with us through the middle of next week. Wednesday we could have a few stronger storms pass through our area. A cold front will pass through on Wednesday night, clearing out the cloud cover. This will leave us with sunny skies and temperatures in the 70s for Thursday. The cooler temperatures behind the cold front to spill into East Texas on Friday, with temperatures dropping into the upper 50s.