Several East Texas counties under severe thunderstorm warnings

EAST TEXAS, TX (KLTV) - Several East Texas counties are under severe thunderstorm warnings Saturday morning.
11:55 p.m.
A Severe Thunderstorm Warning has been issued for Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Southern Rusk County, Nacogdoches County, Central Cherokee County until 12:45 p.m.
At 1155 AM CST, a severe thunderstorm was located near Rusk, moving east at 55 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts.
11:20 a.m.
A Severe Thunderstorm Warning has been issued for Southeastern Harrison County in northeastern Texas... Panola County in northeastern Texas... Northern Rusk County in northeastern Texas... Southeastern Gregg County in northeastern Texas until noon.
At 1116 AM CST, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from 6 miles southwest of Mooringsport to near Minden, moving southeast at 40 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts.
10:40 a.m.
A Tornado Warning has been issued for Southeastern Cass County in northeastern Texas... Eastern Marion County in northeastern Texas until 11:30 a.m.
At 1040 AM CST, a severe thunderstorm capable of producing a tornado was located near McLeod, or 15 miles south of Atlanta, moving east at 45 mph
10:32 a.m.
Severe Thunderstorm Warning for... Southeastern Smith County in northeastern Texas... Southern Harrison County in northeastern Texas... Northern Panola County in northeastern Texas... Northern Rusk County in northeastern Texas... Southern Gregg County in northeastern Texas...
Until 1115 AM CST. * At 1032 AM CST, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from near Hallsville to near Kilgore to Overton, moving east at 45 mph.
HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail.
10:15 a.m.
A Tornado Warning has been issued for Bowie and Cass Counties.
At 10:13 AM CST, a severe thunderstorm capable of producing a tornado was located near Atlanta, moving east at 50 mph.
9:30 a.m.
From the National Weather Service:
Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Smith County in northeastern Texas... Northwestern Marion County in northeastern Texas... Northwestern Harrison County in northeastern Texas... Northwestern Rusk County in northeastern Texas... Southeastern Wood County in northeastern Texas... Upshur County in northeastern Texas... Gregg County in northeastern Texas
Until 1030 AM CST. * At 923 AM CST, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from Van to Edom to 10 miles west of Brownsboro to near Athens, moving east at 60 mph.
A Severe Thunderstorm Warning also remains in effect until 10:00 AM CST for Southeastern Van Zandt County... At 9:23 AM CST, a severe thunderstorm was located 4 miles south of Van, or 14 miles southeast of Canton, moving east at 55 mph.
HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and penny size hail.
A Severe Thunderstorm Warning remains in effect until 10:00 AM CST For Northeastern Henderson County... At 919 AM CST, a severe thunderstorm was located 5 miles north of Athens, moving east at 50 mph. Hazard...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail.
A Severe Thunderstorm Warning is in effect for Cass County in northeastern Texas... Bowie County in northeastern Texas... Northern Upshur County in northeastern Texas... Morris County in northeastern Texas... Eastern Titus County in northeastern Texas... Camp County in northeastern Texas... Southeastern Red River County in northeastern Texas
At 929 AM CST, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from 6 miles northwest of Dalby Springs to 6 miles south of Newsome, moving east at 55 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail.
