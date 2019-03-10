Ladyjacks win OT thriller 83-75 over rival Sam Houston

At the halftime break, the Ladyjacks had already racked up 24 points in the paint and 13 off of turnovers. Any comfort the Ladyjacks had in their lead at the break was quickly evaporated by a 10-0 Bearkat run that stretched the opening three and a half minutes of play in the third quarter and evened the game at 40-40. The 'Jacks would gradually work out to a 52-46 advantage with three minutes remaining in the quarter, but were unable to keep the Bearkats at bay, as they wittled it down to two points at the end of the quarter. The fourth quarter was every bit as close as the three before it, as SHSU and SFA exchanged leads back and forth with neither able to create a sizeable advantage. The Bearkats would take a 70-69 lead with 2:30 remaining on a steal and layup, but the Ladyjacks would earn a stop on the ensuing possession and tied the game at 70-apiece on a free throw by