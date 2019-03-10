Saturday Evening Weather At Your Fingertips

East Texas (KLTVKTRE) - Here’s a look at the weather where you live: Quiet conditions in East Texas now that the cold front has finally moved through the area. Skies will remain mostly clear for the better part of the evening with another weaker cold front arriving overnight, shifting winds to the northeast and then east by tomorrow morning. We’ll see partly cloudy skies tomorrow morning with temperatures in the upper 40s, then increasing cloud cover throughout the day with afternoon temperatures warming to near 70 degrees. Cooler temperatures and rain chances return to East Texas on Monday as highs will only reach into the upper 50s with likely rain chances during the day. Winds will shift from the south on Tuesday, warming us back into the mid to upper 60s to near 70 degrees for Tuesday and Wednesday with likely showers and a few thunderstorms possible as well. Another Pacific front arrives later on Wednesday and could possibly take a while to move through East Texas, with winds finally shifting from the northeast late Thursday/early Friday bringing cooler temperatures in the mid to upper 50s and mostly clear skies. Daylight Saving time begins at 2:00am TOMORROW morning so make sure you move those clocks one hour ahead before bed TONIGHT!!