Sunday Weather At Your Fingertips

EAST TEXAS (KLTV/KTRE) - Good Morning East Texas! Here’s the weather where you live. A warm day ahead with temperatures climbing into the low to middle 70s. We will see some sunshine throughout the morning but cloud cover will start to increase as we move into the afternoon. Winds will be light from the east. Overnight tonight we will cool to the lower 50s. Pack along the umbrella for the start of the work week. Monday we are expecting showers throughout the day with temperatures in the low 60s. Tuesday and Wednesday we are expecting 70s, clouds, and showers. Wednesday however, will bring along gustier winds and the potential for thundershowers. A cold front will pass Wednesday night, clearing out the cloud cover, leaving us with a sunny day on Thursday with temperatures in the upper 60s. Friday and Saturday we will begin to feel some cooler temperatures, sinking to the middle to upper 50s but we will keep the sunshine.