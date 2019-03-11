East Texas Ag News: Tips on giving cattle injections

EAST TEXAS (KLTV/KTRE) - If you’re giving injections to your beef cattle, sometimes the needles can break or separate from the syringe and remain in the cattle.
This is pretty rare, but it does happen. So this morning we’re addressing the consumer safety should the compromised animal enter the food chain.
The Texas A&M AgriLife Extension Service in Overton has some tips and best management practices to avoid broken needles.
First, make sure your animals are properly restrained. Next, never use a bent needle, and never try to straighten out a bent needle. Just replace it.
It’s also recommended that you change a needle once it gets dull or after about 10 uses, whichever comes first.
And lastly, If you have a recurring problem with this after proper restraint, then use a larger gauge needle.
So if you’re using an 18-gauge, try switching to a 16-gauge.
You can always stay connected to the latest, local Ag news, click over to ETXAgNews.com.