Hollywood-bound: Riley Thompson reaches next level in ‘American Idol’ competition

MABANK, TX (KLTV) - An East Texas singer is Hollywood-bound after reaching the next level on “American Idol.”
Riley Thompson appeared in an episode of the show that aired Sunday night. The sophomore at Mabank High School auditioned for the judges and performed an original song titled, “Oh Daddy.”
She wowed the judges and received a golden ticket to the next round of the competition.
Riley was one of four East Texans who auditioned to compete on the show’s newest season.
Season 2 of American Idol premiered on March 3 and airs every Sunday at 7 p.m. central. Judges Luke Bryan, Katy Perry, and Lionel Richie return to the show.
