Impact Lufkin will host community meeting on beautification, transportation and workforce

LUFKIN, TX (KTRE) - After receiving feedback from the community, beautification is one of several needs the Impact Lufkin organization is working on.
Focusing on areas near the underpass of Kurth Drive and Sayers Street.
“The importance of it is that you have a clean community and you know a lot of people don’t want to go to a community that you have trash thrown everywhere and we want to make it look presentable to the community, not just the community, but the people that live in the community,” said Robert Shankle, President of Impact Lufkin.
Another concern being transportation.
“We are trying to make sure people without vehicles and transportation have a way to maneuver around the city and with us having our new location for Impact Lufkin, we will have representative come speak tomorrow night about transportation and it being a regular stop for people who need a way to get the community center,” said Shankle.
Thanks to a new partnership with Brazos Transit, citizens will also be provided with items to help hold their grocery items.
“Impact Lufkin has another committee; a transportation committee and they are looking to apply for a grant to give out free to citizens that ride the transit system so that they can carry more groceries on the transit and they can get it to their destination,” said Shankle.
A workforce solutions program will also be available to individuals to help them with job employment.
“And they are looking for individuals and they can’t find them and so we want to make sure that we get it to the community, someone that’s looking for a job and employers that need people they can benefit from it and won’t cost them anything,” said Shankle.
Impact Lufkin will host a community talk meeting on beautification, transportation and workforce solutions for youth and adults on March 11, 2019, at 6:30 p.m. at the Webster Plaza located at 1221 Abney St.-Suite D.
