Matchups set for AC, Tyler, TVCC in NJCAA National Tournament

EAST TEXAS (KLTV/KTRE) -After winning their first ever NJCAA Region XIV tournament, the Angelina Lady Roadrunners are ready to take on the best in the nation at the 2019 NJCAA National Tournament.
They will be joined by conference rivals Tyler and Trinity Valley.
The conference room at Angelina College erupted with cheers when in was announced that AC would be the No.4 seed. They will play the winner of Hutchinson vs Western Nebraska.
Tyler, the regular season conference champion, was given the No. 12 seed and will play Salt Lake.
Last year’s national runner up Trinity Valley was seeded on the opposite side of the bracket. Getting the No. 12 seed and will play South Georgia Tech.
All the games will be played in Lubbock starting next week.