Our next chance for disruptive weather, including heavy storms, set to arrive on Wednesday

DEEP EAST TEXAS (KTRE) - A stalled out frontal boundary to our south has led to the overcast skies and cooler temperatures today.
That front will slowly lift back to the north as a warm front on Tuesday, allowing for a warmer day, with highs climbing up into the lower 70′s under cloudy skies.
Rain chances will be on the low-end over the next 24 to 36 hours before a storm system and Pacific cold front move through the Piney Woods on Wednesday afternoon. That is when our rain and storm chance will ramp up to 80%. Some of the rainfall that moves in on Wednesday afternoon will be heavy at times, containing heavy downpours, gusty winds, and some lightning as well.
Once this frontal boundary pushes on through our area, we will be in store for some brighter and drier days, thereafter, as high pressure will lead to several days of sunshine for us in East Texas.
It will be a cool sunshine at times, with temperatures running below normal values for this time of year. However, the payoff will be fair skies and good weather to get outdoors from Thursday and lasting into early next week.
