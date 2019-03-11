Police: Fight leads to shooting at Nacogdoches club

NACOGDOCHES, TX (KTRE) - The Nacogdoches Police Department said they are investigating a shooting that happened over the weekend.
According to a press release, the shooting occurred around 3:00 a.m. on March 10th in the 4700 block of South Street.
Police responded to reports of a large fight at the Moonlight Lounge in Nacogdoches.
Police said Just prior to officers arriving to the scene, at least one suspect in the parking lot began shooting a handgun.
Three individuals suffered what was later determined to be non life threatening gunshot wounds. The victims were all transported by private vehicles to local hospitals for treatment.
The three victims were identified to be Brittany Garner, 31, Jakorhiae Nobles, 30, and Jacorion Mosbey, 19. The victims are all Nacogdoches residents. The suspect fled the scene prior to officer’s arrival.
This case is under investigation. They said updates will be issued as information develops. Anyone with information about this shooting is encouraged to contact the Nacogdoches Police Department at (936) 559-2607.
Copyright 2019 KTRE. All rights reserved.