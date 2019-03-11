Sunday Evening Weather At Your Fingertips

East Texas (KLTV/KTRE) - Here’s a look at the weather where you live: Clouds increasing overnight with a slight chance for scattered showers into tomorrow morning before rain chances ramp up during the day on Monday. Cloudy skies and likely rain chances will keep afternoon highs on Monday cool in the upper 50s. Winds will shift south on Tuesday, warming us back into the mid to upper 60s for highs with showers and a few thunderstorms possible. Heading into Wednesday, showers and thunderstorms will be likely with the possibility for a few stronger thunderstorms developing into the early morning hours as another Pacific cold front begins to move into East Texas. This front will likely stall in East Texas before a stronger cold front arrives on Thursday bringing dry and sunny conditions back to our area. Highs for Wednesday are expected to warm to near 70 before the front on Thursday brings cooler, below average temperatures by Friday, with morning lows in the mid to upper 30s and afternoon highs ranging in the 50s.