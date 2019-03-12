Angelina County commissioners vote down public forum proposal

ANGELINA COUNTY, TX (KTRE) -Angelina County commissioners re-addressed public forum during their meeting Tuesday morning.
Pct. 4 Commissioner Bobby Cheshire presented the court with an almost three-page document with rules, procedures and decorum for the meetings. After a lengthy discussion, three commissioners voted against the proposal.
Cheshire voted to support the proposal but said he will not bring up public forum to the court again.
“This is a lame duck issue. It’s been brought before the court twice in the past 90 days. I don’t believe that there’s going to be an opportunity for this court to pass it,” he said.
County Judge Don Lymbery said the proposal was lengthy and needed to be tailored to Angelina County constituents. In January, Lymbery attempted to pass public forum in court, but it was voted down.
Lymbery said he will bring the issue of public forum before the court again in the future.
