East Texas Ag News: Controlling horn flies

EAST TEXAS (KLTV/KTRE) - Horn fly control is important for animal welfare, performance, and herd health.
If horn flies are not controlled, research has shown that animal gains are often reduced by almost 1 tenth of a pound per day for nursing calves and two tenths of a pound a day for stocker cattle and replacement heifers.
To reduce problems with resistance, chemical classes of topical insecticides should be rotated each year.
The current available topical products are listed on your screen.
Remember to rotate chemical classes and not just brand names or application methods.
