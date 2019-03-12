East Texas native Josh McCown contemplates retirement

His career started in 2002 when he was drafted from Sam Houston State by the Arizona Cardinals. According to ESPN, McCown is the last active player from the 2002 draft class. McCown has played for 10 different NFL teams as well as a short stent in the UFL. As a started he has gone 23-53. For his career, McCown has 17,707 passing yards, 98 touchdown passes, 82 interceptions and a 79.7 passer rating.