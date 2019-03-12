East Texas native Josh McCown contemplates retirement

NEW YORK (KLTV) - Jacksonville native and NFL journeyman Josh McCown’s football future is up in the air.
Monday night, McCown’s agent released a statement from the 15-year veteran.
"While I still have a strong desire to continue playing, my family dynamics at this point are such that I would like to take more time before making the commitment to play in 2019," McCown's statement read. "I have spoken to the Jets to make them aware. I'm excited about spending time with my family as we process what's next."
After a successful 2017 season in which McCown set career highs with 267 completions for 2,926 yards and 18 touchdown passes, McCown became the veteran backup to rookie Sam Darnold.
His career started in 2002 when he was drafted from Sam Houston State by the Arizona Cardinals. According to ESPN, McCown is the last active player from the 2002 draft class. McCown has played for 10 different NFL teams as well as a short stent in the UFL. As a started he has gone 23-53. For his career, McCown has 17,707 passing yards, 98 touchdown passes, 82 interceptions and a 79.7 passer rating.
