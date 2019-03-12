ESPN: Beasley leaving Cowboys to join Bills

Beasley has been in Dallas since he signed with the team as an undrafted free agent in 2012. He has been classified as one the best slot receivers in the league. In his career Beasley has caught 319 passes for 3,271 yards and 23 touchdowns. While Beasley has been vocal about his frustration in opportunities on the field, Beasley had a spot in his heart for the blue and silver with him growing up in the shadows of the team in Little Elm and going to SMU for college ball.