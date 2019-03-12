ESPN: Beasley leaving Cowboys to join Bills

LUFKIN, TX (KTRE) - The Dallas Cowboys will be looking to replace a krole play in their offense this upcoming season.
According to ESPN, wide receiver Cole Beasley will be leaving the Cowboys to join the Buffalo Bills. According to ESPN, Beasley will sign a four-year contract worth $29 million with $14.4 million guaranteed at signing, a source told ESPN’s Josina Anderson, confirming a report by NFL Network.
Beasley has been in Dallas since he signed with the team as an undrafted free agent in 2012. He has been classified as one the best slot receivers in the league. In his career Beasley has caught 319 passes for 3,271 yards and 23 touchdowns. While Beasley has been vocal about his frustration in opportunities on the field, Beasley had a spot in his heart for the blue and silver with him growing up in the shadows of the team in Little Elm and going to SMU for college ball.
The report states that the Bills will also be adding Raven wide receiver John Brown to their squad as well.
