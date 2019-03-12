First Alert: Disruptive weather in the form of some heavy downpours and gusty winds likely Wednesday

DEEP EAST TEXAS (KTRE) - Outside of a brief, passing shower this afternoon and this evening, most areas will remain dry as we stay under the clouds.
A Pacific storm system will pull out of the four corners region and into the plains on Wednesday, bringing us a 90% chance of rain and a few heavy thunderstorms.
Some of the rainfall that moves in on Wednesday afternoon will be heavy at times, containing heavy downpours, gusty winds, and some lightning as well.
This frontal boundary will stall out near our area, which will keep a chance for additional scattered showers in the forecast for Wednesday night and early Thursday morning.
An additional front will then swing through Thursday morning, bringing an end to the rain and clearing out our skies by the afternoon.
Once our skies clear out, the air will dry out, giving way to a nice stretch of sunshine and drier weather throughout the Piney Woods.
It will be a cool sunshine at times, with temperatures running below normal values for this time of year. However, the payoff will be fair skies and good weather to get outdoors from Thursday and lasting into early next week.
