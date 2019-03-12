Longview bubble show might blow participants away

LONGVIEW, TX (KLTV) - Longview librarians are hoping children will be blown away by their latest event - a bubble show.
As part of the Longview Public Library’s Summer Reading Club series, the library will play host to Brett Roberts and The Incredible Bubble Show. The free show begins at 10:30 a.m. Wednesday at the Maude Cobb Convention and Activity Center Complex.
Roberts show will be full of bubble tricks - including bubbles inside of bubbles, square bubbles, giant bubbles and more.
“Kids will be called from the audience to help with some of the tricks and taught how to do their own bubble tricks with things they can find at home,” the City of Longview reports on its website.
For more information, contact the City of Longview’s Public Library Youth Services Department at 903-237-1345.
