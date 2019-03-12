Lufkin Crimestoppers: ‘Gas drive off’ leads to identity theft investigation

LUFKIN, TX (KTRE) - Officials in Angelina County are asking for the public’s help in identifying a man possibly involved in identity theft.
The Lufkin Crimestoppers posted a video of a “gas drive off” that occurred at the Fair View Mini Mart on FM 2108 in Lufkin. The man gave the gas station clerk a debit card in order to activate the gas pump. Once his tank was full, the suspect just fled without retrieving the card.
According to the Crimestoppers, the card was declined. Officials believe the card didn’t belong to the man and is part of a large case of identity theft.
While the man is too far away in the store’s surveillance video to be visible, Crime Stoppers was able to provide a description of the truck he was driving. According to them, the man left in a white, 2009 to 2014 model Ford F-150. The truck has clear front windows, tinted rear windows and a tan interior. It is possible there is “minor” damage to the left front fender.
The Lufkin Crimestoppers also noted someone was in the front passenger seat while the alleged crime took place.
The Lufkin Crimestoppers is asking anyone with information that would lead to the identity of the man to send them a tip. Tips can be sent online, through the Crimestoppers app and via phone at 936-639-TIPS. All tips made to the Lufkin Crimestoppers is anonymous.
