National tournament berth is a dream come true for former AC Coach

LUFKIN, TX (KTRE) - When the Angelina Lady Roadrunners clinched an automatic berth into the NJCAA National Tournament, it was a dream come true to two coaches that share the same last name.
“We had kind of been doing the what if game all last few weeks with looking at the scenarios and everything,” head coach Byron Coleman said. “My assistant said, ‘Hey, ‘We just win [the conference tournament] so we don’t have to worry about it.’ and that is what we did so we were able to rest easy the last two days.”
A tradition at any level of basketball is cutting down the nets. After winning the Region XIV Tournament on Saturday, the Lady Roadrunners all climed the ladder and cut a piece of the net off. Coleman, knowing this moment mean so much to so many people invited a special guest onto the floor - Dwan Coleman, his mentor and former Lady Roadrunner coach.
“I can’t really express it in words... I will have that piece of net for a long, long time” Dwan Coleman said. “This is one of the happiest moments in my career. Byron was my assistant for eight years. He was a great assistant. That was a life long dream when we were coaching together but could never get over the hill. Byron has taken to another level. They are a class act.”
Dwan was at the official watch party with a shirt that was printed, “AC vs Everybody”. He might have left the sideline but he is still in love with the program that will be making their first ever national tournament appearance next Wednesday.
“I am making reservations as we speak,” Dwan Coleman said. “I think they can go out there and surprise a lot of people with the number one prize. They have exceeded expectations of a lot of people. Traditionally Trinity Valley and Tyler have dominated the conference for years. historically we have folded to them but not this time.”
