Police: Man writes more than $85K in hot checks, purchases vehicles, jewelry

MOUNT PLEASANT, TX (KLTV) - Mount Pleasant police are advising business owners across East Texas to check and see if they received a check from a man who has allegedly been writing hot checks.
According to police, John Granger has allegedly been using these checks written from a closed account to buy vehicles, jewelry, and other items. They said he is on the run and is extremely deceptive. He is believed to be driving a new truck purchased with a stolen check from another community.
They said more than $85K worth of hot checks have been written in Mount Pleasant. Other checks have been written in Marshall, Omaha, Pittsburg, Texarkana and Gilmer. Police expect many more hot checks to be reported.
They said if you received a hot check from John Granger in Mount Pleasant please contact the Mount Pleasant Police Department at 903-575-4004.
