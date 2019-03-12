Relatives of man who founded historic halfway house in Nacogdoches return for visit

NACOGDOCHES, TX (KTRE) - The family of the man who founded a historic halfway house in Nacogdoches spent Tuesday morning visiting the home that can be considered part of their roots.
Constructed only a few years after Texas gained its independence from Mexico, the Old Half-Way Inn, today more commonly known as the Halfway Inn or Flournoy-Granberry House, was home to early Texas settler Samuel Flournoy and his family in the 1840s, according to East Texas History.
“This would’ve been built our great, great grandfather,” said Robert Flournoy. “We’re proud to be associated with it because it was such a historical and architecturally significant structure.”
“For those of us who moved away from Texas, when we come back it’s nice to see that there are some positions of memory for us, and this is a good example," said Don Flournoy. “We have several generations of Flournoys to catch up on that. That’s a good thing to do before you die.”
The Halfway Inn remained in the Granberry family until the early 1980s. It was moved in 1984 but was returned to within one-quarter mile of its original location in 1988 when the Chireno Historical Society acquired it.
Today, the Chireno Historical Society maintains and operates the Halfway Inn as a historic site, providing tours and hosting a heritage festival there each spring, according to East Texas History.
The Flournoy family traveled from Lufkin and Dumas, TX, and from as far away as Ohio. Many family members said they were enjoying the stop as a part of a tour of their roots in the East Texas area.
