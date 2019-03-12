Rosters finalized for 11th KTRE Pineywoods Showdown

By Jeff Awtrey | March 12, 2019 at 11:41 AM CDT - Updated March 12 at 11:41 AM

CENTRAL HEIGHTS, TX (KTRE) - The 11th annual KTRE Pineywoods Showdown, which pits high-school basketball seniors from both counties of Angelina and Nacogdoches, will be held Thursday, April 25, at the Central Heights high school gym.

The girls' game starts at 6 p.m. and the boys will follow after.

Admission is $5 at the door. Children under the age of 5 can get in free.

The 10th year saw the Nacogdoches County girls win 54-41 and the Nacogdoches County boys win 79-71.

The game pits the top seniors of Angelina County against the top seniors of of Nacogdoches County in two basketball games. Each team's coach has selected a charity to play for. The winning teams' charities win proceeds from the door.

Below are rosters for each team:

Angelina County girls, coached by Andre Emmons of Diboll. Playing for Men’s Fieldhouse.

Kaylee Frazier and Madison Shaver of Central

Nia Mitchell and Michelle Finley of Diboll

Gracie England, Makiley Rhodes and Emily Vandover of Hudson

Micayla Havard and Jenna Flournoy of Huntington

Kurstyn Harden, Alexis Hood and Mikayla Bailey of Lufkin

Autymn Harrell of Pineywoods Academy

Nacogdoches County girls, coached by Lance Butler of Martinsville. Playing for Glory Gang.

Victoria Spencer of Central Heights

Briana Rushing of Chireno

Madison Wright of Cushing

Sarah Lowery and Peyton White of Douglass

Sabrina Dove and Maci Mitchell of Garrison

Kaitlyn Revill and Sierra Andrews of Martinsville

Reese Taylor and Abby Chapel of Woden

Angelina County boys, coached by Patrick Sluga of Zavalla. Playing for Accelerate Brain Cancer Cure

Cash Carrell and Jacob Davis of Central

Amahd Chavis and Ty Eddins of Diboll

Cade Courtney and Darrel Douglas of Hudson

Carson Hopper and Taylor Truss of Huntington

KeVonte Hurts and Torrance Agnew of Lufkin

Kellen Kruk of Pineywoods Academy

Tyler Broderick of Zavalla

Nacogdoches County boys, coached by Danny Enloe of Martinsville. Playing for American Cancer Society.

Christian Adams of Central Heights

Hunter Metteauer of Chireno

Jeremiah Wilson of Cushing

Bryce Berthot of Douglass

Rodrick Johnson of Garrison

Jaren James and Lane Manchack of Martinsville

Devious Whitaker and Bobby Phillips of Nacogdoches

Luke Alvis, Reece King and Logan Lucas of Woden

The following are scores from the previous nine years:

2009:

Nacogdoches girls 49, Angelina girls 61

Nacogdoches boys 66, Angelina boys 72

2010:

Nacogdoches girls 36, Angelina girls 48

Nacogdoches boys 51, Angelina boys 72

2011:

Angelina girls 65, Nacogdoches girls 31

Angelina boys 84, Nacogdoches boys 53

2012:

Nacogdoches girls 28, Angelina girls 48

Nacogdoches boys 62, Angelina boys 73

2013:

Nacogdoches girls 72, Angelina girls 74

Nacogdoches boys 72, Angelina boys 78

2014:

Nacogdoches girls 67, Angelina girls 36

Nacogdoches boys 61, Angelina boys 54

2015:

Angelina girls 40, Nacogdoches girls 44

Angelina boys 70, Nacogdoches boys 66

2016:

Angelina girls 66, Nacogdoches girls 52

Angelina boys 69, Nacogdoches boys 57

2017

Angelina girls 57, Nacogdoches girls 44

Nacogdoches boys 71, Angelina boys 66

2018

Nacogdoches girls 54, Angelina girls 41

Nacogdoches boys 79, Angelina girls 71

