Rosters finalized for 11th KTRE Pineywoods Showdown

CENTRAL HEIGHTS, TX (KTRE) - The 11th annual KTRE Pineywoods Showdown, which pits high-school basketball seniors from both counties of Angelina and Nacogdoches, will be held Thursday, April 25, at the Central Heights high school gym.
The girls' game starts at 6 p.m. and the boys will follow after.
Admission is $5 at the door. Children under the age of 5 can get in free.
The 10th year saw the Nacogdoches County girls win 54-41 and the Nacogdoches County boys win 79-71.
The game pits the top seniors of Angelina County against the top seniors of of Nacogdoches County in two basketball games. Each team's coach has selected a charity to play for. The winning teams' charities win proceeds from the door.
Below are rosters for each team:
Angelina County girls, coached by Andre Emmons of Diboll. Playing for Men’s Fieldhouse.
Kaylee Frazier and Madison Shaver of Central
Nia Mitchell and Michelle Finley of Diboll
Gracie England, Makiley Rhodes and Emily Vandover of Hudson
Micayla Havard and Jenna Flournoy of Huntington
Kurstyn Harden, Alexis Hood and Mikayla Bailey of Lufkin
Autymn Harrell of Pineywoods Academy
Nacogdoches County girls, coached by Lance Butler of Martinsville. Playing for Glory Gang.
Victoria Spencer of Central Heights
Briana Rushing of Chireno
Madison Wright of Cushing
Sarah Lowery and Peyton White of Douglass
Sabrina Dove and Maci Mitchell of Garrison
Kaitlyn Revill and Sierra Andrews of Martinsville
Reese Taylor and Abby Chapel of Woden
Angelina County boys, coached by Patrick Sluga of Zavalla. Playing for Accelerate Brain Cancer Cure
Cash Carrell and Jacob Davis of Central
Amahd Chavis and Ty Eddins of Diboll
Cade Courtney and Darrel Douglas of Hudson
Carson Hopper and Taylor Truss of Huntington
KeVonte Hurts and Torrance Agnew of Lufkin
Kellen Kruk of Pineywoods Academy
Tyler Broderick of Zavalla
Nacogdoches County boys, coached by Danny Enloe of Martinsville. Playing for American Cancer Society.
Christian Adams of Central Heights
Hunter Metteauer of Chireno
Jeremiah Wilson of Cushing
Bryce Berthot of Douglass
Rodrick Johnson of Garrison
Jaren James and Lane Manchack of Martinsville
Devious Whitaker and Bobby Phillips of Nacogdoches
Luke Alvis, Reece King and Logan Lucas of Woden
The following are scores from the previous nine years:
2009:
Nacogdoches girls 49, Angelina girls 61
Nacogdoches boys 66, Angelina boys 72
2010:
Nacogdoches girls 36, Angelina girls 48
Nacogdoches boys 51, Angelina boys 72
2011:
Angelina girls 65, Nacogdoches girls 31
Angelina boys 84, Nacogdoches boys 53
2012:
Nacogdoches girls 28, Angelina girls 48
Nacogdoches boys 62, Angelina boys 73
2013:
Nacogdoches girls 72, Angelina girls 74
Nacogdoches boys 72, Angelina boys 78
2014:
Nacogdoches girls 67, Angelina girls 36
Nacogdoches boys 61, Angelina boys 54
2015:
Angelina girls 40, Nacogdoches girls 44
Angelina boys 70, Nacogdoches boys 66
2016:
Angelina girls 66, Nacogdoches girls 52
Angelina boys 69, Nacogdoches boys 57
2017
Angelina girls 57, Nacogdoches girls 44
Nacogdoches boys 71, Angelina boys 66
2018
Nacogdoches girls 54, Angelina girls 41
Nacogdoches boys 79, Angelina girls 71
Copyright 2019 KTRE. All rights reserved.