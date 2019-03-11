Sinkhole to shutdown eastbound I-20 traffic at FM 314 for up to 3 days

VAN, TX (KLTV) - A sinkhole under Interstate 20 near Van has caused the Texas Department of Transportation to shut down all eastbound traffic while repairs are made.
The Van Fire Department said TxDOT was ordering the closure Monday night at Farm to Market Road 314, which is also Mile Marker 540.
Eastbound traffic is being rerouted to FM 1995.
TxDOT released the following statement on Monday night:
A void under the roadway has damaged the pavement on eastbound I-20 at Caney Creek in Smith County near mile marker 544. As a precaution, Texas Department of Transportation (TXDOT) crews have closed the eastbound lanes of the highway until repairs can be made the roadway.
Traffic is being detoured at Van onto southbound FM 314, eastbound FM 1995 and northbound SH 110 back to I-20.
Repairs are expected to take 2-3 days. Motorists traveling eastbound I-20 should expect delays or take alternate routes.
According to a post on social media, Van Fire Department received a report of a sinkhole Monday afternoon in the eastbound lanes of the interstate, just east of the Smith County line.
Motorists should expect delays as the inside lane will be closed as repairs are made.
Viewer photos Monday afternoon showed bumper-to-bumper traffic in the area during the afternoon rush hour.
