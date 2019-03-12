Two Nacogdoches baseball players arrested for sexual assault

NACOGDOCHES COUNTY, TX (KTRE) - Two Nacogdoches High School baseball players are facing serious allegations of sexual assault at a party in February.
According to Nacogdoches jail records, Jacek Karczewski, 17, and Triston Smith, 18, are both being charged with one count of sexual assault. Karczewski also has two aggravated assault with intent to cause bodily harm charges. Neither has had their bond set as of 11:50 a.m.
Court documents state that on March 3, 2019 a female, under the age of 16 at the time, spoke to an investigator at the Nacogdoches Sheriff's Department and alleged that on February 20, she was at a party with the two. The party allegedly happened at Smith's house.
The female claimed Karczewski gave her vodka in shot glasses. The documents continue to state that the two then sexually assaulted the female in a bed room.
The arrest affidavit also claims that Karczewski kicked the female and after the sexual assault Karczewski “brandished a long barrel firearm and kicked her”. The female claimed that Smith was in the room when it happened as well as another witness.
The document states that investigators spoke with the other witness who told investigators that a firearm was displayed and his description showed it not to be a toy.
Another female is listed in the affidavit and claimed to have also been given vodka by Karczewski. He alleged she was kicked as well.
Smith is a standout pitcher for the Nacogdoches High School baseball team and in November signed a letter of intent to play baseball with the Houston Cougars after being recruited heavily by the university.
Karczewski is also listed on the team's roster and plays various positions.
All charges involved in the case are 2nd degree felonies. If found guilty, the two could face between 2 and 20 years in prison.
The players remaining on the team depends upon whether the students are allowed to remain in the regular classroom setting or placed in an alternative education program according to chapter 37 of the TEA code. A call has been placed to the district but not returned as of the original post. KTRE has also reached out to the University of Houston athletic office for comment.
