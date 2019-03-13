Another quick shot of rain early Thursday morning before we clear out, dry out

DEEP EAST TEXAS (KTRE) - Rain and a few embedded thunderstorms will be pushing out of East Texas late this afternoon and early this evening. Some of the rain will produce gusty winds on the order of 30 to 40 mph, so use caution when traveling around the Piney Woods.
The Pacific cold front responsible for today’s rainfall will stall to our south. Even though we should catch a break from the wet weather this evening and the early overnight time frame, a second front will bring us another shot of rain toward dawn and linger into the mid-morning hours on Thursday.
The rain on Thursday morning will be short-lived as northwesterly winds usher in drier air and clear out our skies.
High pressure will then dominate our weather landscape, giving us an opportunity to dry out in the days ahead. This will lead to a nice weekend as we will endure partly-to-mostly sunny skies to go along with some seasonally cool temperatures.
This nice weather will continue through next week with a slight warming trend taking place by that time.
