Blizzard, high winds and possible flooding to hit U.S. plains states

EAST TEXAS (KLTV/KTRE) - A major winter storm will impact the Rockies, the central and northern plains and the upper Midwest through Thursday evening.
Severe blizzard conditions can be expected with wind gusts of 50 mph or greater with visibilities at zero. Portions of Colorado, Wyoming, Nebraska and South Dakota could see 6 inches of snow or more before the storm moves out of the area with a few areas expecting 1-2" of snow per hour.
The National Weather Service warned people, “You risk becoming stranded if you attempt to travel through these conditions.”
A cold front associated with this same system will likely trigger more severe weather and possible flooding for portions of Arkansas, Louisiana, Mississippi and Tennessee. This was the same front that brought severe thunderstorms and very gusty winds through East Texas earlier this morning.
Copyright 2019 KLTV/KTRE. All rights reserved.