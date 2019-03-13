City report requests repavement of 6 Nacogdoches streets, rebuilding of another

NACOGDOCHES, TX (KTRE) - If you drive on streets paved with asphalt, you’re not stranger to the dreaded pothole.
In Nacogdoches, the 2019 Street Improvement Report requested approval to repave 6 streets and completely rebuild another.
“Our street crews are here behind me, and they’re patching some potholes on Lake Street,” said Cary Walker, public works manager with City of Nacogdoches. “Which is part of our 2019 Street Improvement and Repair project.”
Right now, crews are focusing on potholes caused by the excessive rainfall in recent months. To help keep track of which potholes they’ve most recently fixed, crews are dropping GPS points as a way of keeping track.
“Anybody that has asphalt, especially with this excessive rainfall amounts that we experienced in 2018; it was over 30-plus inches over our annual, plus we’ve already got 14 inches in the first 2 months of this year," said Walker. “You couple that with 21 degree weather we had overnight last week, which also contributes to the excessive damage of our streets occurring, and we’re getting potholes every day.”
The Nacogdoches City Council is expected to approve this year’s street improvement selections during their regularly scheduled meeting next week. Work could begin as early as May.
Copyright 2019 KTRE. All rights reserved.