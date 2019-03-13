Dez Bryant could be a Saint again this upcoming season

NEW ORLEANS, LA (KTRE) - Dez Bryant’s NFL comeback did not go the way he wanted last season but he could be given another chance.
According to NFL reporter Jane Slatter, the New Orleans Saints are interested in bringing back the former Lufkin Panther this upcoming season.
Bryant never had the chance to play for the Saints last season, tearing his Achilles on the last play of his second practice.
Bryant recently put on twitter that he is ready to make a comeback. Bryant, once a serious threat on the field has not had a 1,000-yard season since 2014. Bryant’s last 100-yard game, with his last one coming against Pittsburgh on Nov. 13, 2016.
Copyright 2019 KTRE. All rights reserved.