East Texas Ag News: Sheep and goat numbers strong despite softening prices

EAST TEXAS (KLTV/KTRE) - The market for goat and sheep meat and fiber continue to be relatively strong despite softening prices and lower inventories, according to a Texas A&M AgriLife Extension Service expert.
An economist in San Angelo says production data from the sheep and goat fiber and meat markets show mixed signals about their place among Texas livestock.
Sheep and goat numbers are down, but prices remain high relative to their five-year averages. And demand for meat, hair and wool continues to grow.
Texas continues to be the top producer of goats by a large margin.
At the beginning of 2019 Texas’ goat herd was estimated at 740 thousand which is larger than the next 10 states combined.
For the latest local Ag news... You can visit ETXAgNews.com.