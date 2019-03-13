East Texas athletes push boundaries and grow the sport of girls powerlifting

NACOGDOCHES, TX (KTRE) - The sport of girls powerlifting continues to grow and numerous female student-athletes from around East Texas will be in Waco this weekend for the 2019 Texas High School Girls Powerlifting state Meet.
“Everybody thinks it is a boys sport,” first-year state qualifier Alivia Jackson said. “It shocked them when you say you do a certain amount of weight and they say, ‘I do that.’ Well, I do it too.”
The sport of high school girls powerlifting migrated into Texas in the 1990′s but has grown since the start of the 21st century.
“I have been a director for the past 17 years and when I was first involved with the state meet we had 500 participants,” Region 1 and 2 Director Fred Howard said. “We have now exploded to over 900 competitors. We used to have all the girls lift against each other no matter what classification their school was. Now we have enough to divide the girls into their school size classification.”
Mariela Garcia from Central High School is making her second trip to state. Garcia was not an athlete when she started high school but her cousin insisted she try the sport.
“I never looked at getting in because of my appearance,” She encouraged me and I tried it and it is something I want to do when i go off to college. If you think about it no one would think a girl could lift what we do. it is crazy."
Jackson comes from a powerlifting family. Her father Archie Ray Jackson qualified for state as an alternate when he was at Diboll. His daughter had dreams of playing football but got in the wight room and fell in love with powerlifting.
“We are a compitive family,” Jackson said. “Everything I do is because of my dad.”
Jackson has no shame in out lifting the boys.
“They look and say, ‘Something aint right,’” Jackson said. “The difference between me and them is I keep my head higher. I have a goal. They want to get there but I want to get there more.”
The state meet is this weekend in Waco. Here are the Deep East Texas competitors:
Division I:
Chloe Camacho, Nacogdoches
Division II:
Victoria Ivy, Rusk
Division III:
Adelina Caceres, Trinity
Cedriyah Holman, San Augustine
Kaylee Bolyard, Hemphill
Cedazia Holman, San Augustine
Jaiden Rose, Shelbyville
Keira DeCluett, Grapeland
Alivia Jackson, Diboll
Stacy Perez, Grapeland
Kailyn Fisher, Trinity
Jada Moore, Shelbyville
Mariela Garcia, Central
Shalandra Walker, San Augustine
