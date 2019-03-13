Group of Lufkin kids set to meet with lawmakers in Austin

LUFKIN, TX (KTRE) - A group of East Texas students is about to experience a rare opportunity. During their spring break, 22 students will travel from Lufkin to the state capitol.
“That’s like a mansion. The capitol’s like a mansion for children that never seen something like that,” said LaDonyae Johnson, mother of two kids going on the trip.
Johnson says they can’t wait for tomorrow to get here. They’ll be taking part in a day trip to Austin where they’ll meet state legislators.
“For my children, it would their first time. Like I said, it will be a great experience for them. They get to visit the individuals at the state level to see who makes the laws. My children are very inquisitive so I believe they’ll probably going to be asking questions,” Johnson said.
Impact Lufkin President Robert Shankle has taken groups of 12 to 15 kids on previous trips to the capitol.
“We try to take kids every year, but this year is going to be kind of special because the legislative session is going on, so it’ll be a lot more activities,” Shankle said.
But this year’s group is the largest so far with 22 students and eight chaperones.
“It’s very important that the kids are given a different opportunity to go see different things because a lot of people that’s in Lufkin, they don’t go out of Lufkin and even with going to Austin it will be a different world that they know that really exists,” he said. “And then it might inspire them to be a councilman or a city manager or a representative."
Shankle added that this trip came to reality through a grant they were awarded from the small grants program in north Lufkin. The grant lifted the burden of finding donations and fundraisers.
“It takes a lot of worrying and things off us as organizing it that everything will be paid for,” he said.
“Most of the time it’s through the school or through churches so having an organization or an individual that actually taking children to a field trip like is great,” Johnson said.
Students and chaperones will travel to Austin Thursday and return home on Friday. The Lufkin-Angelina County Chamber of Commerce is sponsoring the trip.
