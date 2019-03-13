Livingston police: Car theft suspect elbowed officer in face during foot chase

LIVINGSTON, TX (KTRE) - Officers with the Livingston Police Department arrested a 20-year-old man Sunday morning in connection to allegations that he elbowed an LPD officer in the face during a foot chase.
Jarmarqus Trevon Simmons, of Livingston, is still being held in the Polk County Jail on felony and misdemeanor charges that include assault of a public servant, aggravated robbery, failure to identify as a fugitive, evading arrest, and bond forfeiture.
Collectively, Simmons’ bond amount was set at $129,000.
According to a press release, Livingston PD officers responded to Ridgecrest Apartments, which are located at 901 Forest Hollow, to check out a report of an alleged theft of a motor vehicle. During the investigation, the officers learned that the suspect, who was known as Tre Von, had been seen at one of the apartments.
The Livingston PD officers located the suspect and detained him. At that point, he allegedly started acting suspicious and nervous. While they were attempting to get his full name, the man fled from the residence on foot, and the LPD officers chased him into a nearby wooded area, the press release stated.
During the pursuit, the suspect, who was later identified as Simmons, elbowed one of the officers in the face, causing him to lose his footing and balance. The foot chase continued, and the officers later caught Simmons and took him into custody.
Simmons then allegedly provided a fake date of birth in an attempt to hide his identity. However, the Livingston PD officers found Simmons’ date of birth and were able to positively ID him.
The Livingston PD officers also found out that Simmons had an outstanding aggravated robbery warrant out of Walker County and an outstanding drug charge out of Smith County.
Simmons was arrested at the scene, and he was taken to the Polk County Jail.
