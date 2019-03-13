Lufkin police officers respond to report of body in creek, find something entirely different

LUFKIN, TX (KTRE) - A report of a submerged body in a creek near the Lufkin Walmart turned out to be a false alarm Monday afternoon.
The Lufkin Police & Fire Facebook page had a post about the incident.
“FYI: In case anyone is wondering what we were doing on Whitehouse Drive around 4 p.m., we received a report of a submerged body in a creek near Walmart,” the Facebook post stated. “The caller said they had a picture of the body as well.”
The Facebook post stated that Lufkin PD officers went out and searched the area but did not find a body.
“After getting the caller back on the phone, they confirmed they were at the correct creek and had the caller send the picture they took,” the Facebook post stated. “What the caller saw was a feed sack in the water.”
The Facebook post also included the hashtags #nothingtoseeherefolks and #allinadayswork.
