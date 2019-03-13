Plenty of honors for Deep East Texas college hoop stars

NACOGDOCHES, TX (KTRE) - There was plenty of exciting moments on the court this season for SFA and Angelina College. Because of those moments several athletes have walked away with conference honors.
Starting at the NJCAA, Nick wade earned the Region XIV South Zone Coach of the Year. Wade a first year coach i herited a team with only one returning starter. Wade and the Roadrunners went 18-14, finishing second in the SOuth Zone and making it to the conference semifinals.
Wade’s lone returning starter was Kevin Norman, who earned 1st Team All-Region honors after averaging 19.2 points per game this past season, which was good enough for third in Region XIV. Norman also hit nearly 35 percent of his three-point attempts. Hunter Janacek and Walter Prevost earned Honorable Mention honors.
On the women’s side two players with a long history in East Texas were noticed for their on court performances that have helped the team make it to the school’s first ever NJCAA Div.I National Tournament. Natasha Mack earned the conference’s Most Valuable Player award along with 1st Team All-Region and 1st Team All-Conference nods. She can add those accolades to her previously earned NJCAA National Player of the Year and her title of All-time leading scorer for Angelina Women’s basketball.
Mia Williams earned 1st Team All-Conference honors, and Mia Perkins received an Honorable Mention All-Conference award.
According to the official press release, Mack and Williams are two home-grown East Texans who were familiar with one another long before they became AC teammates. Mack was a standout at Lufkin High School, while Williams left Diboll High School as one of the school’s best-ever athletes. Although competing in different classifications and districts, the two competed against one another frequently.
From SFA Athletics:
Three members of the SFA women’s basketball team received recognition on the 2018-19 Southland All-Conference Teams, per a release from the conference office on Wednesday morning. Ladyjack seniors Chanell Hayes and Imani Johnson were both selected as All-Conference First Team selections, marking the sixth straight season in which SFA has landed at least one First Team honoree. Freshman Stephanie Visscher earned herself a spot on the league’s All-Defensive Team for her efforts this season, the second year in a row in which the ‘Jacks had an All-Defensive honoree.
Hayes has etched her name into SFA’s program history books with a strong senior campaign that saw her land within the program’s 1000-point club and Top-10 list for made three-pointers. Building on an Honorable Mention accolade last season and a Preseason Second Team nod, Hayes’ First Team comes on the back of a 2018-19 campaign which has seen her post averages of 14.0 points, 4.8 rebounds and 3.1 assists per game this season. Hayes has posted seven 20-point games this season, double-digit efforts in 20 of SFA’s 30 games, and set a new a career-high with 30 points in a victory over Lamar.
Johnson, a redshirt senior, earns her second league accolade in as many seasons and makes her first appearance on an SLC All-Conference Team after being named Newcomer of the Year last season. The 6′-0″ forward is averaging 12.5 points, 6.0 rebounds and 3.2 assists per game in the 2018-19 campaign, and is doing so on 46.5 percent shooting from the field and a 39.2 percent clip from beyond the arc. Johnson has posted 22 double-digit scoring efforts this season, four 20-point games and three double-doubles as well.
Earning her first SLC accolade as a freshman, Stephanie Visscher’s recognition comes in the form of an All-Defensive Team nod. The native of Sweden has been a multi-category contributor for the Ladyjacks, averaging 7.8 points, 4.7 rebounds, 2.3 assists and 1.7 steals per game. Chipping in 15 multi-steal and five multi-block games this season, Visscher’s blend of size, speed and length has also allowed her to guard four different positions on the court at any given time. That versatility has helped Visscher and the Ladyjacks rank 12th in the nation in FG-percentage defense (35.3), 10th in 3-pt percentage defense (26.9) and 27th in scoring defense (56.7). The 2019 Southland Conference superlatives and All-
SFA men's basketball senior Shannon Bogues and junior Kevon Harris each earned a spot on the All-Southland Conference Second Team.
Bogues became the first Lumberjack in twenty years to lead the Southland Conference in scoring, averaging a league-best 17.9 points per game. The Killeen, Texas, product scored at least 10 points in 31 consecutive outings dating back to the 2017-18 season which stands as the longest stretch of double-digit scoring outings in SFA's NCAA-era history.
Not only did Bogues top the conference charts in scoring, he ranked as the Southland's leader in total points (536) and minutes played per game (36:06). Among the SFA ranks, Bogues led the way in assists per game (3.6), free throw percentage (78.6-percent), three-pointers per game (2.20), field goal attempts (424) and field goals made (178).
Throughout the year, Bogues provided the SFA faithful with a number of great memories including his game-winner at the buzzer to knock off Big 12 adversary Baylor and his 1,000th SFA point in a Southland Conference showdown at Central Arkansas on February 27. For his career, Bogues finished with 1,075 points which ranks as the 27th-most on SFA's all-time scoring charts. This season, his 424 field goal attempts tied SFA's NCAA-era record for most shots in a single season.
Harris emerged as one of the 'Jacks' best players through his first year as an upperclassman. The junior out of Ellenwood, Ga., ranked second on the team in scoring, putting in points at a clip of 17.8 per game. In Southland Conference action, however, Harris took his game to another level and was the only player in the 13-team league who averaged north of 20 points per game in league tilts.
He led the league in Southland Conference scoring by averaging 20.2 points per game. In 10 of his 18 Southland games, Harris amassed 20 or more points and all three of the junior's outings of 30 or more points came against Southland Conference foes.
An efficient scorer from all areas of the floor, Harris put up a shooting split of .420/.369/.786 in 2018-19. In conference-only games, the junior shot .537/.405/.750. For the year, Harris also led the 'Jacks in rebounding at a clip of 6.5 per game and as the season went along Harris climbed his way up a number of the 'Jacks' all-time statistical charts.
Against Incarnate Word on January 19, he became the 31st player in program history to reach 1,000 points in his career and by the time the 2018-19 season was in the books Harris had risen to 15th on SFA's all-time scoring charts with 1,292 career points.
As Harris heads into his senior year in 2019-20, he currently ranks among the top ten all-time in a number of SFA’s NCAA-era statistical charts including three-pointers made (sixth, 129), free throws made (fourth, 323), free throws attempted (eighth, 456) and field goals made (eighth, 420). Harris also needs just four more rebounds to reach 500 in his collegiate career.
