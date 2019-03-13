SFA professors commemorate International Women’s Day with teach-in

NACOGDOCHES, TX (KTRE) -Insightful topics presented by smart, confident women described the International Women’s Day event that was held on the Stephen F Austin State University campus Wednesday.
It’s called a teach-in. Professors voluntarily talk for 30 minutes about topics important to women. No matter when someone showed up during the 8-hour come and go event, there was plenty to learn.
Wellness advocate Cyndra Krogen-Morton talked about self care for women, but in reality, the suggestions could’ve applied to any gender.
“Sometimes what happens is self-care gets co-opted as a way to make people feel guilty about doing their best," Krogen-Morton explained. "And so, it really is for me as a health advocate, my personal mission to insure that people know that they need to cultivate their own idea of what it means to care for themselves.”
Many of the talks dealt with women’s challenges, accomplishments, and global issues.
SFA education professor Heather Olson Beal has organized the event for the last 3 years. However, March 8 has been observed as International Women’s Day since the early 1900s.
