Three people injured in head-on collision on Highway 190 near Jasper
Pictured is the Chevrolet passenger car that was involved in a two-vehicle head-on collision that occurred in Jasper County Tuesday afternoon. (Source: KJAS.com)
By Gary Bass | March 13, 2019 at 5:17 PM CDT - Updated March 13 at 5:39 PM

JASPER COUNTY, TX (KTRE) - Three people suffered injuries in a two-vehicle head-on collision that occurred on U.S. Highway 190 about five miles west of Jasper Tuesday afternoon.

According to a press release, Texas Department of Public Safety troopers responded to and investigated the wreck.

The preliminary crash report shows that Anthony Wilson, 58, of Beaumont, was driving a 1998 Chevrolet pickup west on Highway 190 when, “for unknown reasons,” he crossed over the center line and struck a 2017 Chevrolet passenger car driven by Emmalee Hopkins, 33, of Zavalla.

Two medical helicopters landed at the scene of the wreck. They airlifted Hopkins and Wilson to St. Elizabeth’s Hospital in Beaumont. An ambulance took a female passenger in Wilson’s pickup to the same hospital.

The wreck is still under investigation.

