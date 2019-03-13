Walkoff: Lufkin baseball picks up key district win over Whitehouse

LUFKIN, TX (KTRE) - A young Lufkin Panthers squad put together their best game of the season so far as they beat Whitehouse 2-1 to start district off on the right note.
The game was high intensity, with Lufkin wanting to show people that Whitehouse was not the team that everyone picked in the preseason to win the district. Tied in the seventh, Trey Odom lead off the inning double on an 0-2 count.
“Other than the winning hit, It was the biggest hit of the night because he did what we have been practicing,” Lufkin Head Coach John Cobb said. “He did what we talked about and he got a double out of it.”
The game was decided when Davis Powell hit a screamer down the line to bring in the winning 2-1 run.
“We really didn’t talk about what to do to him,” Cobb said. “He is Davis Powell. He did what Davis Powell does. He is the guy in the line up that we work around.”
The win puts Lufkin to 7-7 on the year but more importantly to 1-0 in district play. The Pack have a chance to get in the driver seat of their district early if they can get the sweep of Whitehouse on Thursday night at the home of the Wildcats.
“We did this district different,” Cobb said. “Last Spring we all voted to play the two games on the same week so you could not have to face a teams ace pitcher twice. To win this district you are going to have to have good pitching by more than one guy. . It is a big game because if we pull it off we are in the driver seat and it gives us a lot of confidence moving forward. This was a fun game. The stands were full. Both teams were intense. It is fun being back in an East Texas district.”
Confidence is something Cobb has been preaching to his team. With confidence comes consistency.
“We Have been battling inconsistency from inning to inning,” Cobb said. “Not game to game. We look good and then the next inning we look terrible. We have built a rivalry with Whitehouse. I think because of the intensity of the rivalry we matched the intensity and we stayed locked in and focused. Cy Murphy was phenomenal. That was the difference. Him getting an 81 pitch complete game with 4 hits and 5 strikeouts was big. Credit to Skyler Trevino. Cy gave him a pitch and he just sent it a mile. The big thing was he got two strike outs right after that."
The two teams will meet up on Thursday night for the final time this season in Whitehouse. First pitch is set for 7 p.m.
