Walkoff: Lufkin baseball picks up key district win over Whitehouse

“We did this district different,” Cobb said. “Last Spring we all voted to play the two games on the same week so you could not have to face a teams ace pitcher twice. To win this district you are going to have to have good pitching by more than one guy. . It is a big game because if we pull it off we are in the driver seat and it gives us a lot of confidence moving forward. This was a fun game. The stands were full. Both teams were intense. It is fun being back in an East Texas district.”