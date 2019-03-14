Angelina College’s Randy McKelvey named Assistant Coach of Year

From the Angelina College Sports Information Department
LUFKIN, TX (News Release) - He’s an East Texas native and a graduate of Lufkin High School, so it only stands to reason that Angelina College women’s basketball assistant coach Randy McKelvey would use his roots to cultivate local talent.
Now in his seventh year as the Lady Roadrunner assistant coach, McKelvey is seeing his efforts rewarded: On Wednesday, the Women’s Basketball Coaches Association named McKelvey the Assistant Coach of the Year for Two-Year Colleges.
McKelvey graduated Lufkin High School in 1999 and graduated with his bachelors degree in kinesiology in 2013. Later, he would earn his Master of Science degree in Sports Management from Southern New Hampshire University.
Known for his ability to recruit and develop players, McKelvey played a huge role in this year’s Lady Roadrunner team and its advancement to the national tournament – the first AC women’s basketball team in the college history to qualify for nationals. Before this year, he was part of developing seven All-Conference players.
This year, one of McKelvey’s recruits, Natasha Mack, earned the NJCAA Division I National Player of the Year award, as well as the Region XIV Conference Most Valuable Player.
McKelvey and his wife Zephanie live in Lufkin with their three children: Z’Nya, Randy III, and Kobe.