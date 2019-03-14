East Texas Ag News: Cattle, hay numbers for the week

EAST TEXAS (KLTV) - Here are the latest numbers for cattle and hay producers.
Compared to last week, all feeder sters and heifer class averages ended around 2 to 4 dollars lower. And some of the plainer classes ended around 6 dollars lower. Those numbers are according to the East Texas livestock market report out of Crockett.
Slaughter cows and bulls finished a dollar fifty lower than last week's market figures. The board closed down on all months as more rough weather is predicted in the feeding regions.
to your hay news... The USDA weekly Texas hay report says all hay classes sold steady compared to last week. Trade activity and demand was light to moderate around the state. Most all hay in the state has been contracted out. Coastal Bermuda producers in the east and south are starting to green up and new crop is right around the corner.
