Getting a chance to dry out as brighter and drier days are ahead

DEEP EAST TEXAS (KTRE) - After enduring several rounds of rain and thunderstorms the past couple of days, we will finally get a much-needed break from the storm track, giving us an opportunity to dry out as sunshine makes a return appearance to the Piney Woods.
High pressure will dominate our weather landscape for the foreseeable future. This will lead to partly cloudy skies, dry weather, and seasonally cool temperatures for mid-March.
Below normal temperatures will be with us through the weekend and into the early parts of next week as chilly mornings give way to cool afternoons under times of sun and clouds.
Eventually, we will undergo a gradual warming trend toward the middle-to-latter part of next week as 70′s look to creep into the picture by that time frame.
