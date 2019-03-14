Jasper County Sheriff: Manhunt underway for man who ran from game warden

JASPER COUNTY, TX (KTRE) - Jasper County sheriff’s deputies, Texas Department of Public Safety troopers, Texas Parks & Wildlife Department game wardens, Vernon Parish sheriff’s deputies, and a bloodhound are all taking part in a manhunt for a suspect who ran from a game warden on Thursday.
Sheriff Mitchel Newman they are searching for Jermey Busby at State Highway 63 West near County Road 73 by Jim Goode Lake.
Around 11 a.m., Busby fled from Game Warden Justin Eddins. Newman said Busby was on a stolen side-by-side small terrain vehicle. After Eddins passed Busby on SH 63 and then attempted to pull him over. At that point, Busby ditched the side-by-side and ran into the woods.
Copyright 2019 KTRE. All rights reserved.