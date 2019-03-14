Lufkin woman dies in two-vehicle crash south of Carthage

PANOLA COUNTY, TX (KLTV/KTRE) - A Lufkin woman died in a Panola County crash Wednesday after she lost control of her vehicle, officials say.
The wreck happened at 12:52 p.m. on Highway 315, about 10.9 miles southwest of Carthage.
Carolyn Barnett Fults, 66, of Lufkin, was killed in the crash, according to the Texas Department of Public Safety.
A preliminary crash report states Fults was driving a 2013 Hyundai Sonata and traveling west on Highway 315 at an unsafe speed on a wet roadway when she lost control of her vehicle and crossed into the eastbound lanes.
Fults’ vehicle struck a 2012 Volvo truck-tractor that was towing a semi-trailer. DPS said the vehicle was driven by Robert James Sanders, 66, of Mount Belvieu.
Fults died from her injuries and was pronounced dead by Judge Jana Enloe. Her body was transported to Gipson Funeral Home in Lufkin.
Sanders was transported to a Carthage hospital where we was treated and released.
The crash remains under investigation.