New ‘Avengers: Endgame’ trailer offers tantalizing hints of what is to come

TYLER, TX (KTRE) - With the domestic release of the highly anticipated “Avengers: Endgame” less than a month out, the folks at Marvel Studios released a second trailer for the movie to tide fans over until the big day, April 26, and it’s epic.
Marvel fans have been waiting to find out what happened after the infamous “snap” broke the hearts of superhero movie fans for more than a year.
The new trailer tugs at the heartstrings with glimpses of the previous Marvel movies that led up to this moment in the Marvel Cinematic Universe and reminders of the losses the good guys suffered at the end of “Avengers: Infinity War” and the toll those losses have taken on the people left behind.
“I keep telling everybody they should move on,” Captain America (Chris Evans) says in the trailer. “Some do, but not us.”
Then during a montage of the surviving members of the Avengers preparing for battle, several voiceovers promise that the superheroes will do “whatever it takes” to make things right.
The trailer also gives some heroes like Ant-Man (Paul Rudd) and Hawkeye (Jeremy Renner) that were noticeably absent in “Infinity War” screen time.
At the end of the trailer, Captain Marvel (Brie Larson) makes an appearance.
Expectations are high for “Avengers: Endgame.” After all, “Avengers: Infinity War” is the fourth highest grossing movie of all time, according to the Box Office Mojo Website. In both domestic and international ticket sales, the movie has grossed a total of about $2.05 billion dollars.
The only other movies that made more at the box office were “Avatar,” ‘Titanic,” and “Star Wars: The Force Awakens.”
