New competency hearing set for woman charged in boy’s drowning death

NACOGDOCHES, TX (KTRE) - Another competency hearing is set for the woman charged in the drowning death of her 3-year-old nephew.
Billie Jean Cuttler was in court Thursday morning where her second competency hearing was set for May 6, with the hearing set to start on May 7.
Cuttler and Bobby Woods Jr. are facing capital murder charges in the 2015 death of Mason Cuttler.
Mason disappeared on Aug. 17, 2015. His body was found the next morning in a pond that his family owned. An Angelina county grand jury indicted Cuttler and her boyfriend, Bobby Woods Jr., on capital murder charges.
Cuttler’s indictment states she “knowingly and intentionally” caused Mason’s death by “pushing him into a body of water, causing him to drown.”
According to the arrest affidavit for Woods, Angelina County Sheriff’s Lieutenant Brett Maisel and Texas Ranger Steven Rayburn interviewed Woods, who said he took Mason to the pond, pushed him into the water, watched him as he began to drown and turned his back to him, making no attempt to rescue him, despite Mason’s cries for help.
The affidavit states Woods said he wanted Mason to die because his girlfriend was pregnant and he wanted to make room in the home for his unborn child.
Copyright 2019 KTRE. All rights reserved.