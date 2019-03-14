Pi Day: Since 1988, an infinite excuse to eat dessert

Fans of the mathematical constant 3.14 and fans of eating pie are united by the homophonous holiday created by a man named Larry Shaw, a physicist and educator who suggested the “holiday” when he worked at the San Francisco Exploratorium, a museum that features both feats of art and science. According to this article, staff and public who were in the Exploratorium for the first Pi Day marched around one of its circular spaces, then ate lots of delicious fruit pies.