Possible Salmonella contamination causes recall of Pillsbury flour

TYLER, TX (KLTV) -Hometown Food Company initiated a limited, voluntary recall of its Pillsbury® Unbleached All-Purpose 5 lb Flour (UPC 51500-22241), because it may be contaminated with Salmonella.
Only Best If Used By Dates APR 19 2020 and APR 20 2020 are impacted.
Roughly 12,245 cases of impacted Pillsbury® Unbleached All Purpose Flour product were distributed through a limited number of retailers and distributors nationwide.
The only product lots affected by the recall are as follows:
Pillsbury® Unbleached All-Purpose Flour 5Lb, Case item code: 0 5150022241 3 UPC item code: 0 5150022241 6
Lot code: 8 292 BIUB (Best if used by) date: APR 19 2020
Pillsbury® Unbleached All-Purpose Flour 5Lb, Case item code: 0 5150022241 3 UPC item code: 0 5150022241 6
Lot code:8 293 BIUB (Best if used by) date: APR 20 2020
Other Best If Used By Dates and Lot Codes are not affected by this recall.
There have been no reports of any illnesses associated with this recall.
