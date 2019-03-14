Restaurant Report - Angelina County - 03/14/19

ANGELINA COUNTY, TX (KTRE) - Chili’s Bar & Grill at 4115 S. Medford: 14 demerits for personal items in food prep area, disposable towel not used to turn off hand sink, soiled wiping cloths not stored in closed receptacle outside, margarita nozzle needed to be cleaned, damaged ceiling files in kitchen area, and food container stored on floor.
Cici’s Pizza at 3053 S. John Redditt Drive: 11 demerits for mixer equipment needed to be cleaned, fountain drink ice dispenser needed to be cleaned, stacked food containers weren’t protected with lids or coverings, ice machine dispensers needed to be cleaned, spray nozzle not stored above sink rim, self-closure on rear exit door needed to be repaired, weather-stripping needed, damaged caving and ceiling tiles in chemical storage room needed to be repaired, general clean of cabinet below fountain drink machine needed, and tea dispenser needed to be cleaned.
Restoration Wine Bar at 210 S. First Street: 8 demerits for cold hot not at minimum temperature, chemical test strips needed, and warewashing machine not sanitizing.
Kid Kountry Too at 2682 Ted Trout: 4 demerits for raw food stored above ready-to-eat food and general clean of cabinet below sink needed.
Chick-Fil-A at 4605 S. Medford Drive: 3 demerits for cold hold not at minimum temperature.
Walmart (deli) at 2500 Daniel McCall Drive: 3 demerits for toxics not stored separate from food prep area.
Walmart (grocery) at 2500 Daniel McCall Drive: 2 demerits for food handler certifications not up to date.
Walmart (bakery) at 2500 Daniel McCall Drive: 0 demerits.
Walmart (meat market) at 2500 Daniel McCall Drive: 0 demerits.
Kid’s Depot at 1001 Renfro: 0 demerits.
Chick-Fil-A at 4600 S. Medford: 0 demerits.
Copyright 2019 KTRE. All rights reserved.