Rule changes coming to MLB

NACOGDOCHES, TX (KTRE) - The game of baseball is changing.
On Thursday Major League Baseball and the MLB Players Association aggreed on several rule changes for the upcoming season.
The biggest change fans may notice is the length of games. A growing complaint had been how long it took to play a nine inning game. inning breaks will be reduced from 2:05 to 2:00 in local games and from 2:25 to 2:00 in national games. After this year the Commissioner’s office has a right to make the break times even shorter. Also changing in an effort to speed up the game will be mound visits. Up until this season, teams had six per game but now that number will be cut down to five.
The waiver period for trades is being eliminated with just a single trad deadline of July 31.
the All-Star game, which has seen several changes over the years will be revamped again. Fans will still have a chance to vote but the voting process will be separated into two different phases. A “Primary round” will take place that will be what fans are used to. At the end of the time for that round, the top three players at each position and six in the outfiled will be put into a one day “elecetion Day” vote where fans can vote again on the finalist.
The MLB is also looking to improve the home run derby by making the prize to the winner increase to $ 1 Million.
All these changes are subject to to ratification by all 30 clubs. More changes could be on the way in 2020 according to the joint statement by the two bodies.
