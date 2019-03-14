Storms knock out power for thousands in E. Texas

EAST TEXAS, TX (KLTV) - Strong storms moving through East Texas have knocked out electricity for thousands of homes and businesses early Thursday.
As of 3:30 a.m., more than 6,000 customers of Oncor, SWEPCO, Upshur Rural Electric and Wood County Rural Electric were without power.
Utility crews are already working to restore service. Customers will need to check with their provider for information on estimated restoration of service.
The National Weather Service had issued several Severe Thunderstorm Warnings as a line of strong thunderstorms moved through the region. Strong winds and hail were reported.
